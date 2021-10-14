WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, July and August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In August, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture signed an agreement to jointly implement a project funded by IFAD’s Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF). The project is carried out by the Economic Development Project for the Southern Regions (PADES), an implementation unit within the Ministry, and takes place during the 2021/2022 agricultural season. The intervention aims to support rural households in Quinara and Tombali regions that were particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP committed to support PADES with the distribution of seeds to 19 targeted villages, the organization of training on climate resilient agricultural practices for partner organizations, national counterparts and graduate agronomists, as well as data provision on market price trends to be diffused via community radios. Between 16 and 20 August, WFP distributed 100,085 kg of rice seeds to 3,067 farmers (2,619 men and 448 women).

On August 4, WFP and representatives from partner NGO Humanity & Inclusion (H&I) launched in Mansoa the second phase of their joint project ‘Education without borders’, initiated in 2020. While the first phase of the project focused on promoting inclusive education practices in 16 schools in Oio and Cacheu regions, in 2021 WFP and H&I will focus on improving physical accessibility of school canteens in 23 schools in the same regions. The activity will benefit 7,000 children, including 150 with disabilities. Targeting 200,000 people, WFP and H&I will raise awareness on the importance of social inclusion and access to education for children with disabilities. Moreover, the two organizations will continue to strengthen the capacities of national authorities, especially the newly funded General Directorate for Inclusive Education, to assist it in the elaboration of a strategic plan for inclusive education in Guinea-Bissau.