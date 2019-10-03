WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

360 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 of cash-based transfers made

US$ 6.7 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

179,303 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• On 1 July, WFP has started the implementation of its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2024. The CSP informed by the Guinea Bissau Zero Hunger Strategic Review of Food and Nutrition Security has an overall budget of USD 61.6 million and aims to assist 464,538 vulnerable people over the course of the next five years.

• The school feeding activity was only partially implemented in July as the school year has been interrupted by numerous and consecutives teachers’ strike. The new Minister of Education has been analysing and consulting on the validity of the 2018-2019 school year, which had been severely affected by the teachers strike.

• In July, WFP finalized the second phase of its local purchase programme. Since March 2019, WFP purchased 1,152 mt of tubers, beans, peanuts, iodized salt, and fresh vegetables from smallholder farmers and supplied 274 schools in six regions.

• WFP resumed distribution of SuperCereal reaching 1,005 children aged 6-59 months under treatment for acute malnutrition in 42 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu, the regions with the highest stunting rates.

• On 24 July, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, organised a workshop to discuss the findings from the Knowledge, Attitude, Practice and Motivation (KAPM) study which focused on mother and child health and nutrition. The KAPM study will serve as basis to develop the communication strategies of social behaviour change for tackling child malnutrition in Guinea-Bissau.

• WFP in partnership with the Bandim Health Project and the Ministry of Health presented results from the study on “HIV-sensitive social protection to identify social barriers to treatment access” that provides key recommendations on how to overcome social, cultural, physical, and economic barriers preventing PLHIV in accessing social protection services.