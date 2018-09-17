17 Sep 2018

WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, July 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (538.27 KB)

In Numbers

2.796 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 23,000 cash based transfers made

US$ 5.3 m six months (July-December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 38.6% of total

466 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• In partnership with national counterparts and United Nations agencies, WFP participated to a joint field mission as part of the UNPAF (equivalent of UNDAF) mid-term review from 4 to 7 July. The joint mission visited WFP-supported ten schools with school meals programme, six health centres with nutrition programme (treatment of children with moderate acute malnutrition) and one association of women farmers that supply food for school meals in Oio, Cacheu, Biombo, Bafata and Gabu regions. The team also visited projects supported by FAO, WHO, and other United Nations agencies.

• WFP contributed to a series of discussions with Government and United Nations agencies to align Guinea-Bissau’s strategic and operational plan Terra Ranka with SDGs, Agenda 2063, the SAMOA Pathway, and Fragility Assessment. The alignment exercise was validated by the Government on 6 July.

• WFP participated in the World Bank organized periodical Health Sector Coordination meeting held on 11 July to share information about the progress on COHA and ZHSR.

• Responding to the Government request for support, WFP contributed to the preparation of Civil Protection Service led joint rapid multi-sector needs assessment mission on 12 July in the six areas in Bissau affected by the rainstorm of 27 June. WFP, as the Chair of the InterAgency Humanitarian Working Group coordinated the data analysis and report writing with Civil Protection,
Ministry of Health, Municipality and the national Red Cross supported by RCO and OCHA regional office.

• From 23 to 27 July, the WFP country office conducted a Line-of-Sight exercise with Regional Bureau and Headquarters facilitators for preparation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023.

• With World Bank and UNICEF, WFP continues to support the Government led process to elaborate the National Social Protection Policy coordinated by the Ministry of Public Health, Family and Social Cohesion. On 25 July, WFP participated in the first interministerial Technical Committee meeting.

• During July, WFP delivered 5,863 mt of SuperCereal Plus to 30 health centres in Gabu, Bafatá and Oio regions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.