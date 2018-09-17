WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

2.796 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 23,000 cash based transfers made

US$ 5.3 m six months (July-December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 38.6% of total

466 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• In partnership with national counterparts and United Nations agencies, WFP participated to a joint field mission as part of the UNPAF (equivalent of UNDAF) mid-term review from 4 to 7 July. The joint mission visited WFP-supported ten schools with school meals programme, six health centres with nutrition programme (treatment of children with moderate acute malnutrition) and one association of women farmers that supply food for school meals in Oio, Cacheu, Biombo, Bafata and Gabu regions. The team also visited projects supported by FAO, WHO, and other United Nations agencies.

• WFP contributed to a series of discussions with Government and United Nations agencies to align Guinea-Bissau’s strategic and operational plan Terra Ranka with SDGs, Agenda 2063, the SAMOA Pathway, and Fragility Assessment. The alignment exercise was validated by the Government on 6 July.

• WFP participated in the World Bank organized periodical Health Sector Coordination meeting held on 11 July to share information about the progress on COHA and ZHSR.

• Responding to the Government request for support, WFP contributed to the preparation of Civil Protection Service led joint rapid multi-sector needs assessment mission on 12 July in the six areas in Bissau affected by the rainstorm of 27 June. WFP, as the Chair of the InterAgency Humanitarian Working Group coordinated the data analysis and report writing with Civil Protection,

Ministry of Health, Municipality and the national Red Cross supported by RCO and OCHA regional office.

• From 23 to 27 July, the WFP country office conducted a Line-of-Sight exercise with Regional Bureau and Headquarters facilitators for preparation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023.

• With World Bank and UNICEF, WFP continues to support the Government led process to elaborate the National Social Protection Policy coordinated by the Ministry of Public Health, Family and Social Cohesion. On 25 July, WFP participated in the first interministerial Technical Committee meeting.

• During July, WFP delivered 5,863 mt of SuperCereal Plus to 30 health centres in Gabu, Bafatá and Oio regions.