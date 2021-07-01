Guinea-Bissau
WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, January - March 2021
In Numbers
85.8 mt of food assistance distributed in March 2021
US$ 2.7 m six months (April-September 2021) net funding requirements, representing 56% of total
41,592 people assisted in March 2021
Operational Updates
- WFP plans to assist more than 800 households (around 6,300 people) affected by floods and strong winds in July-October 2020 (whose assistance was previously hindered by operational delays), in partnership with the National Civil Protection Service (SNPC) and the Ministry of Women, Family and Social Solidarity. Beneficiaries who will receive the cash-based transfers, including households with schoolchildren living with disabilities, were identified, and registration is ongoing.
- WFP continued its home-grown school feeding activities, distributing 82.26 mt of food commodities procured from smallholder farmers to 874 schools across the country.
- On 12 March, the General Directorate of Inclusive Education (DGEI) was inaugurated. Created with the support of WFP and its internal non-governmental organization (NGO) partner, Humanity & Inclusion, and located in the premises of the Ministry of National Education and Higher Education, DGEI will support policymaking on inclusive education for children with disabilities.
- Between February and March, 13.1 mt of specialized nutritious foods (Super Cereal Plus) were distributed by WFP to 48 health and nutrition centres in Oio, Bafatá and Gabu regions as part of the stunting prevention and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programmes. Thirty-six health technicians in charge of nutritional recovery centres in Oio and Bafatá regions benefited from capacity strengthening activities to improve their management of MAM cases.
- WFP, in partnership with its NGO partner COPE, continued its resilience building activities in eight flood- prone communities in Gabu. Between October 2020 and March 2021, 447 households took part in awareness raising activities; received farming material and technical training on agricultural and horticultural practices; learnt basic notions of accounting; participated in the construction of a well in the community of Sintcha Djomel. A total of 216 people took part in the rehabilitation of cashew nut fields damaged by floods.
- In March, WFP in partnership with the National Institute of Statistics and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted a nationwide survey on food security and nutrition situation using mobile Vulnelrability Assessment Mapping (mVAM) tools and interviewing 2,000 heads of households. The results, which will be published in April, informed the March edition of the Cadre Harmonisé report.