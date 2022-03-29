WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

227 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.6 m six-month (February-July 2022) net funding requirements

146,900 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• As part of the stunting prevention and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programmes, WFP distributed 16 metric tons of specialized nutritious foods (Super Cereal Plus) to 48 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu regions to support a total of 915 targeted children in the first quarter of the year.

• As part of the resilience building activities in rural communities in Bafatá region, WFP and its partner NGO ECAS-D are assisting the local community in the rehabilitation of dikes and supporting women's associations in horticultural production. In addition, in Gabu region, ECAS-D completed the construction of three improved wells and held two awareness raising meetings to strengthen community participation in the rehabilitation of dikes.

• After having successfully ensured financing from the Joint SDG fund in 2021 with UNICEF and UNFPA, in January 2022 WFP coordinated the development of the project implementation plan to support the efforts of the Ministry of Women, Family and Social Solidarity to strengthen the national social protection system. With this new project, WFP will extend its social protection coverage by providing cash transfers to 1,500 vulnerable households located in areas severely affected by climate shocks, generating important evidence for the design of the social protection strategy.

• On 18 January, WFP received 725 mt of rice donated by the Government of China to support the school feeding programme for the school year 2021/2022.

• WFP continues to support Guinea-Bissau’s High Commission for COVID-19 with the supply chain management of personal protective equipment, medical equipment, medicines and hospital laboratory supplies, by receiving, storing and delivering these items to health structures across the country. On 28 January, WFP delivered 175 bottles of oxygen to different hospital units in the capital Bissau and in rural areas (Canchungo, Mansoa, Bafata, Gabu, Quinara, and Tombali). As of January 30, Guinea-Bissau had recorded 7,586 COVID-19 cases, 154 deaths, and 6,642 recovered people.