WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

198 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7.3 m six months net funding requirements

180,189 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

 WFP distributed 167,885 mt of food to 865 schools and reached 175,249 school children in eight regions with daily hot meals.

 WFP continued the distribution of 1.503 mt of premixed nutritious foods to 353 children aged 6 to 59 months under treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in 42 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu, three regions with the highest stunting rate in the country. Each child received 200g per day of nutritious food for 90 days.

 WFP distributed 28mt of premixed nutritious foods to 4,587 children aged 6 to 23 months through its stunting prevention programme also in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu. The individual ration is the same as that of MAM above.

 WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education trained 14 headmasters and members from 32 school management committees on the management of the school feeding programme and warehouse procedures.

 WFP organised a workshop, in partnership with a national NGO, ALTERNAG, to disseminate results and recommendations from the study on “HIVsensitive social protection to identify social barriers to access treatment” in the Oio region and Bissau.

The event raised awareness among regional health officials on how to overcome social, cultural, physical, and economic barriers preventing people living with HIV (PLHIV) in accessing social services.

 In close partnership with the NGO ALTERNAG, WFP produced and distributed the Nutritional Support Guide for PLHIV and communication materials in antiretroviral treatment centres. WFP and ALTERNAG organized trainings on implementation of the Guide in Bafata, Gabu, Tombali and Quinara regions and 74 regional health officials attended the trainings.