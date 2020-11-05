WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

973.1 mt of food distributed

USD 4.2 m six months (September 2020-February 2021) net funding requirements

188,168 people assisted in August 2020

Operational Updates

WFP continued the take-home rations (THRs) distribution of 826.2 mt of food to 180,000 school children in 874 WFP-supported schools across all regions of Guinea-Bissau outside the capital city of Bissau. Each child received 4.6 kg of locally produced rice, tubers and beans bought from smallholder farmers. WFP distributed child-size face masks produced in partnership with local NGOs and small businesses along with reusable bags to bring food home.

WFP dispatched 147 mt of specialized nutritious foods (CSB++) to 48 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá and Gabu, the regions with the highest stunting rates. Of this stock, 133.8 mt will be for the prevention of chronic malnutrition among children aged 6-24 months in over 1,000 local communities and 13.2 mt for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among children aged 6-59 months.

WFP and UNICEF have made advanced preparations to launch a social protection programme to support over 1,500 families in nine of the country’s 38 sectors through cash-based transfers via mobile money, in collaboration with the Ministry of Woman, Family and Social Solidarity. The objective of the programme is to contribute to reducing the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and was funded by the UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) and contribution from the Government of Italy to WFP. The transfers are expected to start in September.

In August, WFP along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) and the National Institute of Statistics (INE) established the national food prices monitoring system, covering over 70 commodities in 44 markets in all sectors of Guinea-Bissau. WFP also trained 44 local Government staff in price data collection. Results will feed into the upcoming Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) study, which is a country-specific analysis on the nutrition situation.

WFP contributed to strengthening capacities of the National Civil Protection Service (SNPC) to implement its 2020 seasonal contingency plan, through training and provision of materials and equipment, mitigating damaging impacts to communities from heavy rains, wind and flood. In collaboration with SNPC, WFP supported a needs assessment of families in affected areas by rainstorm during mid-July to August.