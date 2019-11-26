WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

13 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 of cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.7 m six months (September 2019 – February 2020) net funding requirements

1,042 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP completed the assessment to expand the home-grown school feeding programme funded by the Government of Guinea Bissau to 40 new schools from 21 September (start of the 2019/2020 school year).

• WFP continued the distribution of 13 mt of SuperCereal reaching 1,042 children aged 6-59 months under treatment for acute malnutrition in 42 nutritional recovery centres in Oio, Bafatá, and Gabu.

• On August, WFP, in partnership with INASA, organised a workshop to discuss the findings from the Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) Study. The report presented an analysis on the long-term economic and social impact of child malnutrition on Guinea-Bissau’s development.

• On 8 August, the country office with support from the WFP Regional Bureau in Dakar, rolled out the Invoice Tracking System (ITS), an application that eliminates the need to rely on invoice paper copies and makes the payment process faster and more efficient.

• WFP completed the procurement process of 95 mt of SuperCereal for stunting prevention activities with financial support from the Government of Japan. WFP will assist 5,000 children aged 6-23 months in Oio, Bafata, and Gabu, the regions with the highest stunting rates as of September 2019.

• WFP signed a six-month workplan with the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and a Field Level Agreement with the national NGO AIFA PALOP for the 2019 round of data collection of the Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System. The countrywide assessment will take place in September and preliminary results are expected by early November 2019.

• In August, the Information Technology Unit completed the Disaster Recovery Plan; conducted prevention IT maintenance in the Bafata Office and a training to all staff on cybersecurity and use of Microsoft Teams.

• On 22 August, WFP staff participated in a group session on stress awareness with The UN Regional Stress Counsellor for West and Central Africa, Mrs. Djeneba Coulibaly. The session was part of the visit to UN Country Team and United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBISS) conducted from 13 to 27 August 2019.