Guinea-Bissau
WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, April 2021
In Numbers
4.2 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 2.0 m six months (May-October 2021) net funding requirements, representing 38% of total
806 people assisted In April 2021
Operational Updates
- WFP in partnership with the National Civil Protection Service (SNPC) has completed the registration of 851 households (6,000 people), whose houses and crops have been damaged by floods and strong winds in July- October 2020. Cell phones have also been distributed to enable cash-based transfers. Starting from May, targeted households will receive a monthly allowance of CFA 40,000 (around USD 72) for four months.
- Ninety-two schools from southern Tombali and Quinara regions have been identified to potentially be part of WFP’s home-grown school feeding programme (HGSF). Through the latter, WFP is already linking 874 school canteens with locally grown and imported ingredients. Evaluation of the new schools identified is ongoing, based on the selection criteria set (such as infrastructural conditions, existence of toilets, community engagement etc.). Moreover, field-level agreements (FLAs) with non- governmental organization (NGO) partners on HGSF have been updated to improve efficiency and accountability. According to the updated FLAs, purchases from local farmers and distribution to schools will now be performed by different partners.
- In April, WFP received 85 mt of canned fish for school feeding and 38 mt of specialize nutritious foods (Super Cereal) for moderate acute malnutrition treatment. A total 304 mt of locally grown tubers, beans, rice and imported canned fish were delivered to partner NGOs for distribution to beneficiary schools.
- After having successfully supported the creation of a General Directorate of Inclusive Education (DGEI) in March, WFP, in partnership with its NGO partner Humanity & Inclusion (HI) and UNICEF, is currently working with the Ministry of Education to draft a law on inclusive education, aiming to improve education for children with disabilities. WFP and HI continue to strengthen the capacities of DGEI staff through trainings and awareness raising activities.
- Preliminary results of the Fill the Nutrient Gap study have been shared with key nutrition partners in Guinea-Bissau. The study, carried out by WFP in collaboration with local stakeholders, analyses the nutrition situation in Guinea- Bissau and identifies key barriers hindering access to healthy and nutritious foods for the most vulnerable. It aims to inform national policies and improve targeting of WFP’s nutrition activities.
- In the context of its resilience building activities in rural communities in Gabu, Oio and Bafatá regions, WFP and its implementing partners have developed a technical handbook on rice cultivation and paddy fields restoration, to be shared with the beneficiaries.