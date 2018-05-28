28 May 2018

WFP Guinea-Bissau Country Brief, April 2018

World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
In Numbers

300.6 mt of food assistance distributed
US$4.2 m six months (May-October 2018) net funding requirements, representing 23% of total
173,593 people assisted in APRIL 2018

Operational Updates

• On 10 April, the Governments of Guinea-Bissau and Brazil joined with WFP (represented by both the WFP Centre for Excellence against Hunger and GuineaBissau Country Office) to sign a tripartite cooperation agreement for technical assistance in support of homegrown school meals in Guinea-Bissau. Brazil brings financial contributions of USD 200,000 and USD 14,400 of in-kind technical support to strengthen technical and institutional capacities of actors involved in implementation of the National School Meals Programme (NSMP). WFP will contribute USD 60,000. The Ministry of Education, Brazilian Mission and WFP agreed on the final version of the school meals law for the Minister of Education’s proposal to the Council of Ministers.

• The Zero Hunger Strategic Review (ZHSR) technical team, supported by WFP, has organized a series of ten public consultations for Guinea-Bissau’s ZHSR. Stakeholders from public institutions, youth and women’s groups, civil society, private sector, media and Permanent Specialized Commissions of the National Assembly participated in the capital city of Bissau, and others in Canchungo, Bafata and Buba, to hear issues related to food security and nutrition, identify root causes, recommend solutions, and commit to actions.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education received 117 design entries from 80 participating schools located in the 8 regions of the country. Staff members from WFP and the Ministry of Education as well as local artists were invited to select five designs to send to WFP headquarters for entry into the international contest.

