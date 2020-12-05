UNICEF Guinea-Bissau COVID-19 Situation Report No. 23: November 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of end of November, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 2,422 cases. Of these confirmed cases, 2,080 (86%) are in Bissau, the capital. Ten (10) regions out of the 11 in the country have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll is 43 people, representing a fatality rate of 1.77%. Among the confirmed cases, 377 (16% of COVID-19 cases in the country) are healthcare workers. The country continues to have more cases amongst males, 37% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are amongst females while 63% are amongst males.