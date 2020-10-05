UNICEF Guinea-Bissau COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: September 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 1st October 2020, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 2,362 cases. Of these confirmed cases, 2,043 (87%) are in Bissau, the capital. Ten (10) regions out of the 11 in the country have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll is 39 people, representing a fatality rate of 1.65%. Among the confirmed cases, 282 (12% of COVID-19 cases in the country) are healthcare workers. The country continues to have more cases amongst males 1,301 (56%) compared to females. The age group of 25-34 years remains the most affected by the virus with 483 confirmed (21%) followed by the group of individuals who did not specify their age group with 431 cases (19%), and then the 15-24 years group with 363 (16%) cases.