UNICEF Guinea-Bissau COVID-19 Situation Report No. 19: 8-14 August 2020

Situation in Numbers

2,117 total cases 33 deaths

Around 300,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 3,2 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 13th August 2020, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 2,117 cases. Of these confirmed cases, 1,858 (87.8%) are in Bissau, the capital. Nine (9) regions out of the 11 in the country now have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll is 35 people, representing a fatality rate of 1.7 %. The Committee set up to evaluate COVID-19 related-deaths is now operational. Results of their evaluation may lead to an increase of the fatality rate. Among the confirmed cases, 268 (12.7%) are healthcare workers. The country continues to have more cases in males 1,187 (56%) compared to females. The age group of 30-39 years remains the most affected by the virus with 671 confirmed (31.7 %) followed by the 40- 49 years age group with 503 (23.7%) cases, and the 50-59 years group with 292 (13.8 %) cases (figure below). The number of confirmed cases for children from 0 to 19 years old is 168 cases.