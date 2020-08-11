UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #18, 1 - 7 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 6th August 2020, Guinea-Bissau recorded 2,052 confirmed cases, of these, 1842 (89.8%) in Bissau, the capital, followed by the Biombo region with 122 (5.9%) cases. The death toll is 29 people, representing a fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. However, in an effort to improve the data on fatality rate, a Committee for the evaluation of COVID-19 related- deaths has been set up and will soon started classifying and evaluating fatality cases. Among the confirmed cases, 268 (14%) are healthcare workers (HCWs). The number of confirmed cases for children from 0 to 19 years old continues to rise and has now reached 177 cases. ( The country continues to have more cases in males – 1355 (66%) compared to females. The age group of 30-39 years remains the most affected by the virus with 654 confirmed cases 654 (31.9 %) followed by the 40-49 years age group with 487 (23.7%) cases, and the 20-29 years group with 293 (14.3%) cases (figure below). Important steps have been taken to improve the country’s laboratory capacity. Two facilities have now been abilitated to conduct COVID-19 testing, helping with the baglog of diagnotics for test results.