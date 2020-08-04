UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #17, 25 - 31 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 30th July 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,981. Of these, 1788 (90%) are in Bissau, the capital and 114 (5.8%) cases in the Biombo region. As the outbreak continues, the number of health workers with confirmed cases has increased up to 268, which represents 14% of total COVID-19 cases in the country. The country has also registered 27 COVID-19 related deaths (1.36% fatality rate). The age group of 30-39 years continues to have the most confirmed cases 635 (32%) followed by the 40-49 years age group with 469 (23.7%) cases, and then the 20-29 years group with 284(14.3%)cases(figure below). The number of confirmed cases among children from 0 to 19 years old is now 171.