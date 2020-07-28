UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #16, 18 - 24 July

Situation in Numbers

1,954 total cases

26 deaths

Around 300,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 3,2 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Guinea-Bissau’s capital (Bissau) records 1,764 confirmed cases out of the total number of cases (1,954) registered as of 19 th July 2020. Among the confirmed cases, 250 are healthcare workers (HCWs) and 164 children (0-19 years old).

A total 903 patients covered and the country registered 26 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to 6 regions of the country. There continues to be more confirmed COVID-19 cases among the 30-39 years age group in comparison to other groups, with 618 (31.6 %) cases. This is followed by the 40-49 years old age group with 456 (23%) cases, and then the 20-29 years group with 273 (14%) cases (see Figure 1 below).

The State of Health emergency has been extended until 30 July 2020. However, the curfew and other restriction measures have been lifted, enabling the reopening of public markets and public transportation