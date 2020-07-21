Guinea-Bissau
UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #15, 11 - 17 July
Attachments
Situation in Numbers
1,950 total cases
26 deaths
Around 300,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures
US$ 3,2 M funding required
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
As of 16th July 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,950 (see figure 1 for details)) with 903 recovered patients and 26 deaths. Among the confirmed cases, 250 are healthcare workers (HCWs) and 164 children (0-19 years old). The COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to 6 regions of the country. The capital, Bissau (1,754 cases) continues to be the epicenther of the pandemic. Contact tracing in Bissau and other regions is becoming challenging due to the community transmission pattern.