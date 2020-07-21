UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #15, 11 - 17 July

Situation in Numbers

1,950 total cases

26 deaths

Around 300,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 3,2 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 16th July 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,950 (see figure 1 for details)) with 903 recovered patients and 26 deaths. Among the confirmed cases, 250 are healthcare workers (HCWs) and 164 children (0-19 years old). The COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to 6 regions of the country. The capital, Bissau (1,754 cases) continues to be the epicenther of the pandemic. Contact tracing in Bissau and other regions is becoming challenging due to the community transmission pattern.