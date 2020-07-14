UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report - #14, 04 - 10 July

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 9th July 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,842 (see figure 1 for details) with 873 recovered patients and 25 deaths. Among the confirmed cases, 250 are healthcare workers (HCWs). The last couple of weeks, there has been a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases for children from 0 to 19 years old (156 children). The COVID-19 pandemic follows a community transmission pattern and has spread across 6 regions of the country. The capital, Bissau (1,680 cases) continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic.

The capacity of the laboratory has improved; however, challenges still remain with data management as all data is paper-based. The availability of oxygen as well as oxygen production for the adequate treatment of severe cases continue to be a concern. The continued increase in the number of confirmed cases in the regions is also a great concern.

There continues to be more confirmed COVID-19 cases among the 30-39 years age group in comparison to other groups, with 573 (31%) cases. This is followed by the 40-49 years age group with 431 (23%) cases, and then the 20-29 years group with 254 (14%) cases.