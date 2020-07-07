UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #13, 27 June – 03 July

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 1 st July 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,710 (figure one displays this across age and sex) with 676 recovered patients and 24 deaths.

Among the confirmed cases, there are148 children (0-19 years). The COVID-19 pandemic follows a community transmission pattern and has spread across 6 regions of the country, however, most cases are still concentrated in the capital, Bissau (1,564 cases).

The State of emergency has been extended until 25th July 2020. Wearing a face mask is mandatory to circulate on public roads and to enter commercial establishments and public services. The High Commssioner for COVID, appointed by the Government to coordinate the COVID-19 Response and supervise the National Health Emergency Committee, is now fully on board. UNICEF conitnues to lead the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement and has worked closely with sister agencies to develop a UN COVID Communication Strategy which takes into account the new form of transmittion pattern.

The availability of oxygen as well as oxygen production for the adequate treatment of severe cases remains a huge challenge. The weak capacity for surveillance, contact tracing and case management are also hampering the response. Furthermore, the number of health technicians and doctors (181) infected continues to rise resulting in limited human resources capacity for the treatment of patients