UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #12, 20- 26 June

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 26 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,614 with 317 recovered patients and 21 deaths. Among the confirmed cases, there are 136 children. The spread of the COVID-19 follows a community transmittion pattern with most cases concentrated in the capital, Bissau (1,468 cases).

The State of health emergency declared by the Government has been extended until 25 July 2020. The National Health Emergency Committee, under guidance and supervision of the newly appointed High Commissioner for COVID-19, continues to manage the response, supported by the UN system and other partners. Within the UN System,

UNICEF conitnues to lead the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee.

Challenges to the response persist: lack of funding for the implementation of the National Contingency Plan, including the purchase of some necessary medical equipment and supplies; lack of sufficient oxygen production nationally for the adequate treatment of severe cases; high number (174) of health technicians and doctors infected and therefore lack of human resources to treat patients; lack of capacity to continue case disease surveillance and contact tracing at the capital due to the high number of cases.