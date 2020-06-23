UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #11, 13 - 19 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 19 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,541 with 153 patients who have recovered and 17 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,371 from which 44 are being treated in the hospital. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with most cases concentrated in the capital, Bissau (1,451 cases). Other regions attained are Bafata (7 cases), Gabu (2 cases), Biombo (53 cases), Oio (2 cases) and Cacheu (26 cases).

The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like IMVF, Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan,

UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee. Meetings among donors are conducted weekly to ensure coordinated interventions and investment in urgent priorities.

Challenges to the response persist: lack of funding for the implementation of the National Contingency Plan, including the purchase of some necessary medical equipment and supplies; lack of sufficient oxygen production nationally for the adequate treatment of severe cases; high number (174) of health technicians and doctors infected and therefore lack of human resources to treat patients; lack of capacity to continue case disease surveillance and contact tracing at the capital due to the high number of cases.