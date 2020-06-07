UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #09, 30 May - 5 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 5 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,368 with 153 patients who have recovered and 12 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,203. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with most cases concentrated in the capital, Bissau. Two new regions have confirmed cases, Bafata (5 cases) and Gabu (2 cases), bringing the number of affected regions to 5, including Biombo (42 cases), Cacheu (22 cases) and the Sector Autonomous of Bissau (1,297 cases).

The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like IMVF, Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan, UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee. Meetings among donors are conducted weekly to ensure coordinated interventions and investment in urgent priorities.

UNICEF’s COVID-19 response