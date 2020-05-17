UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #06, 9 - 15 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

During the reporting period, the number of confirmed cases increased by 62% compared to the previous SitRep. As of 15 May, the number of total cases is now of 913 with 26 patients who have recovered and 3 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 884. Male continued to be more attained than female and the age group with more cases continues to be those 25-44 years old.

The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like IMVF, Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan,

UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee. Meetings among donors are conducted weekly to ensure coordinated interventions and investment in urgent priorities.

Preventive and restrictive measures instaured by the Government include: mandatory curfew from 20h to 6h; liberty of movement for essential purchases only from 7h to 14h; no movement between regions in the country; mandatory use of mask in public spaces.

UNICEF’s COVID-19 response

In support to the National Contingency Plan for COVID19, UNICEF response strategy and interventions focus on the following: