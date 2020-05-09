Guinea-Bissau
UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #05, 2 - 8 May 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
During the reporting period, the number of confirmed cases has grown by 180% compared to the previous SitRep. The number of total cases increased to 564 during the reporting period while 25 cases have recovered and there were 2 deaths, bringing the number of active cases to 537. Male continued to be more attained than female and the age group with more cases continues to be those 25-44 years old.
The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like IMVF, Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan, UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee.
In support to the National Contingency Plan for COVID-19, UNICEF response strategy and interventions focus on the following:
Risk communication and community engagement and C4D
WASH and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures;
Health – Continuous access to health services, capacity strengthening of medical personnel and provision of medical consumables, essential drugs and equipment;
Education: provision of distance education and support to education sector response and recovery
Child Protection: Psychosocial support and continuous access to child protection
Procurement and logistics