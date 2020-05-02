UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #04, 25 April - 1 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

During the reporting period, the number of confirmed cases has grown dramatically increasing by 175% compared to the previous SitRep. Epidemiological information of the pandemic in Guinea-Bissau:

• As of 30 April, there are a total of 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19

• 24 confirmed cases have recovered and 1 has died, number of active cases is 176

• The capital, Bissau, continues to have more cases (91%) compared to the other 2 regions with cases, Biombo and Cacheu

• The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases by sex shows that there continues to be more males (77%) than females (23%)

• The most attained age group is between 25 and 34 years

• Active case surveillance and contact tracing covered 88% of the confirmed cases during the reporting period The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like Médecins Sans Frontieres. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan. Within the support plan, UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee.