Strategic assessment of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau - Special report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/1086)

The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 28 of Security Council resolution 2404 (2018) , in which the Council requested me to submit, by the end of November 2018, an assessment of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), including options for a possible reconfiguration of the United Nations presence in the country and reprioritization of tasks.

An independent senior expert was hired to conduct a strategic assessment mission in Guinea-Bissau from 28 September to 4 October 2018. A senior representative from the Department of Political Affairs and representatives from the Department of Field Support, the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) (representing the United Nations Sustainable Development Group), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) were also deployed to support the independent expert. The strategic assessment mission met with many national, regional and international stakeholders in Bissau and Dakar, held discussions with UNIOGBIS staff members and the United Nations country team and visited the UNIOGBIS regional office in Bafatá. The senior expert also undertook separate consultations with high-level officials from the African Union, the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union.