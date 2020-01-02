02 Jan 2020

SRSG Ibn Chambas commends the successful conduct of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau and urges party supporters to continue to show maturity

Report
from UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

Following a three-day visit to Guinea Bissau conducted from 28 to 31 December, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the announcement by the Electoral Commission of the results of the presidential election. He applauds the people of Guinea Bissau for the successful conduct of the polls and the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed throughout the electoral process.

The Special Representative commends the two candidates for their magnanimity and grace in accepting the results, and urges all party supporters to continue to show maturity and exercise restraint in the post-election period.

The Special Representative congratulates the Electoral Commission for the exemplary conduct of the electoral process which marks an important step forward in Guinea Bissau’s democratic development.

The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting the Government and the people of Guinea Bissau in their efforts towards consolidating peace and development.

