Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Guinea-Bissau

SC/14138

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Wu Haitao (China):

The members of the Security Council were briefed by Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) Rosine Sori-Coulibaly, and by the Permanent Representative of Niger to the United Nations, Abdou Abarry, on the evolving political situation in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the post-electoral and institutional crisis.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to respect the legal and constitutional frameworks and the democratic process to resolve the post electoral crisis.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to prioritize dialogue and peaceful settlement of the crisis and to refrain from actions and statements that could further exacerbate tensions.

The members of the Security Council expressed their support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediation role and welcomed its decision to send a mission of experts to Bissau to meet with the Supreme Court of Justice and the National Electoral Commission.

The members of the Security Council also called on ECOWAS to urgently send a high-level political mission to Guinea-Bissau to help speed efforts to resolve the post-electoral crisis.

The members of the Security Council urged Guinea-Bissau’s defence and security forces to not interfere with the post-electoral and political crisis and encouraged ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau forces to continue ensuring the security of State institutions and organs.

The members of the Security Council reminded all stakeholders that it would consider taking appropriate measures against all those who undermine stability and constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau.