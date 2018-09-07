Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau, 7 September 2018

SC/13492

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nikki R. Haley (United States):

The members of the Security Council were briefed on 30 August 2018 on the situation in Guinea‑Bissau, by Special Representative of the Secretary‑General and head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea‑Bissau (UNIOGBIS), José Viegas Filho; Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations, in his capacity as Chair of the 2048 (2012) Sanctions Committee; Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations, in his capacity as Chair of the Guinea‑Bissau Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission; and Elisa Tavares Pinto, representing Guinea-Bissau civil society.

The members of the Security Council stressed the need for the continued engagement of the international community in supporting the regional efforts with a view to the full implementation of the Conakry Agreement as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) six‑point road map.

The members of the Security Council encouraged national stakeholders to work together for the November 2018 legislative elections scheduled by the Government of Guinea‑Bissau. They stressed that timely, inclusive and credible elections, as spelled out in the Conakry Agreement and the ECOWAS six‑point road map, are essential for the resumption of sustainable, and nationally owned reform efforts.

The members of the Security Council thanked the Member States and regional organizations which have pledged electoral support and called for its timely disbursement. They encouraged UNIOGBIS to exert strong leadership in the coordination of international efforts in supporting the Government and electoral management bodies in collaboration with the African Union, ECOWAS, the Community of Portuguese‑speaking Countries and the European Union. They called for continued elections support by the international community.

The members of the Security Council noted that the holding of legislative elections, as well as signing of a stability pact as called for in the Conakry Agreement, are utmost priorities. They also stressed the need for constitutional reform as established in Conakry Agreement, to reduce the risks of future political crisis. They urged relevant national parties to continue consultations in pursuit of consensus on Constitutional reform before the presidential election in 2019.

The members of the Security Council encouraged all stakeholders in Guinea‑Bissau as well as within the international community to support the strengthening of the institutions of the State and noted the importance of making real progress towards reforms that will support political long‑term stability and sustainable peace in Guinea-Bissau. They took note with satisfaction of the professionalism displayed by the armed forces through their continued non‑interference in national politics and judicial affairs, and their discharge of duties in accordance with their constitutionally mandated role.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their concern regarding the issue of drug trafficking and transnational organized crime in Guinea‑Bissau. They called for enhanced cooperation and international support in this regard, under the coordination of United Nations presences on the ground. They stressed the need for greater United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) presence on the ground.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the timely adoption of a gender parity law in the National Assembly and called for its speedy promulgation and implementation ahead of the November 2018 legislative elections.

The members of the Security Council commended the work of ECOWAS and its security mission in Guinea‑Bissau in enhancing political progress and stability in the country.

The members of the Security Council recalled the important role of the Peacebuilding Commission in supporting sustainable peace in Guinea‑Bissau and welcomed its active engagement with the Government of Guinea‑Bissau and relevant stakeholders on the ground as well as with regional organizations, with a view to maintaining the long‑term peacebuilding priorities of the country.

The members of the Council expressed support to the engagement of UNIOGBIS and Special Representative of the Secretary‑General José Viegas Filho, as well as to the group of international partners on the ground (the African Union, ECOWAS, Community of Portuguese‑speaking Countries, European Union and the United Nations).

For information media. Not an official record.