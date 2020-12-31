Secretary-General Notes Closure of United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau after Completing Its Mandate

SG/SM/20520

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes the closure today of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512 of 28 February 2020.

The Secretary-General extends his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong partnership with UNIOGBIS and the broader United Nations system. He commends all regional and international partners for their unwavering commitment and contribution to peace and stability in Guinea‑Bissau, as well as for their solid partnership with UNIOGBIS.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep gratitude to the leadership and staff of UNIOGBIS, past and present, for their tireless efforts and dedication in implementing the mission’s mandate despite the challenging political environment.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the continued commitment of the United Nations to accompany the people and Government of Guinea-Bissau in their efforts to fully implement the urgent reforms outlined in the Economic Community of West African States (UNOWAS) Road Map and the Conakry Agreement, as well as to achieve sustainable peace and development in the country.