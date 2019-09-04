Report of the Secretary-General on Progress made with regard to the stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau (S/2019/696)

The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 33 of Security Council resolution 2458 (2019), is my fifth report on the progress made with regard to the stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau. It provides an update on relevant developments since my previous report, of 28 August 2018 (S/2018/791), and includes recommendations on the continuation of the sanctions regime in the post-electoral environment, in line with paragraph 12 of resolution 2048 (2012).