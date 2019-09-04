04 Sep 2019

Report of the Secretary-General on Progress made with regard to the stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau (S/2019/696)

from UN Security Council
I. Introduction

  1. The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 33 of Security Council resolution 2458 (2019), is my fifth report on the progress made with regard to the stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau. It provides an update on relevant developments since my previous report, of 28 August 2018 (S/2018/791), and includes recommendations on the continuation of the sanctions regime in the post-electoral environment, in line with paragraph 12 of resolution 2048 (2012).

  2. In fulfilment of the request from the Security Council in its resolution, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs undertook an assessment, in consultation with the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea - Bissau (UNIOGBIS). The key findings are set out below.

