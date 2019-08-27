Report of the Secretary-General on Developments in Guinea-Bissau and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (S/2019/664)
from UN Security Council
Report
Published on 19 Aug 2019 — View Original
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2458 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) until 28 February 2020 and requested that I report every six months on the situation in Guinea -Bissau and on progress made in the implementation of the resolution. The report also provides an update on key political, security, human rights and socioeconomic developments in Guinea-Bissau since my report of 7 February 2019 (S/2019/115).