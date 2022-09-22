“Mobilizing Rural Youth to Serve as Peace Building Leaders” in Guinea Bissau - Summative Evaluation (December 2017-August 2020)

Executive Summary

1. Country Context

Since August 2015, Guinea-Bissau has been facing a cycle of institutional crisis and political instability.

In 2015 the Strategic and Operational Plan 2015-2020 “Terra Ranka” was issued. Terra Ranka, meaning ‘fresh start’, symbolizes the new vision and strategy of the Government of Guinea-Bissau for 2015-2025.

It seeks to turn the page on three decades of poverty and violence and aims to achieve “political stability through inclusive development, good governance and preservation of biodiversity”. In particular, the Guinea-Bissau 2025 Strategy grants special consideration to youth since more than 60% of the population is less than 25 years of age.

2. Evaluation Object

This report presents the key findings, conclusion and recommendation of the evaluation concerning the“Mobilizing rural Youth and adolescents to serve as peacebuilding leaders” project, also known as PBF. This project, whose overall budget amounts to US$1,56 million aginst a 18-month implementation period ending in January 2020), pursues three objectives. First, to develop leadership skills amongst rural adolescents and youth on peacebuilding. Second, to build their resilience to instrumentalization and manipulation. Thid, to strengthen their ability to influence the decision-making process at local and national level. The project is aimed to serve two age groups: adolescents (12-16 years), to shape them early in the critical years through functional literacy and civic education, and youth (17-35 years), to enhance their individual and collective identity awareness, through Democracy, Leadership,

Governance and Freedom activities. The project also aimed to provide its expected beneficiaries with additional skills, such Entrepreneurial skills, Natural Resources management and Gender.

3. Evaluation Purpose and Objectives

This evaluation has two primary purposes. First, to account for the results attained by the project now that it has come to an end. Second, to promote strategically and operationally relevant learning on how to strengthen peacebuilding youth programs in Guineas Bissau, amongst UNICEF and UNDP staff, as well as other in-country partners (government and NGOs) and, lastly, the members of the communities served by this project. In order to fullig the envisaged purposes, this evaluation pursued several objectives, including:

(i) the determination of the project relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability, and where possible, its impact;

(ii) the identification of the challenges and lessons learned on what worked and what did not work about the project, including unexpected outcomes (positive and negative);

(iii) the formulation of recommendations for programmatic improvements; and

(iv) the analysis of the equity and gender integration into its project design, implementation and monitoring.

4. Evaluation Scope

The evaluation covered all the project activities in the Regions of Cacheu and Gabú in Guinea Bissau from December 2017 to August 2020.

5. Evaluation Criteria and Questions

The evaluation was guided by six (6) criteria: 5 OECD criteria (Relevance, Effectiveness, Efficiency, Impact and Sustainability) and one additional Gender, Equity and Human Rights criterion and addressed a total number of 23 questions.