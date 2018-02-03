Joint Statement of the African Union and the United Nations on Guinea-Bissau [scroll down for Portuguese]

New York

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, express concern over the protracted political crisis in Guinea-Bissau despite the multiple opportunities offered to the main political stakeholders to arrive at a consensual arrangement. They denounce the actions being taken by those who seek to obstruct and prevent a resolution of the crisis.

They condemn the recent actions taken by the national authorities to prevent the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde (PAIGC) from convening and holding its Party Congress, including the directive given to national security services to evacuate and shutter the party’s headquarters. They call on all relevant authorities to strictly adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law and to immediately remove all restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, political participation and freedom of speech.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations fully endorse the recent decisions on Guinea-Bissau taken by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the margins of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 27 January, and endorsed by the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on 29 January 2018, and welcome the communiqué issued by the ECOWAS ministerial mission that visited Guinea-Bissau on 31 January and 1 February. They support the measures being taken by ECOWAS against “political obstructionists” in the country. They reiterate their endorsement of the centrality of the Conakry Agreement which, inter alia, provides for the appointment of a consensual Prime Minister, and call on the main political stakeholders to faithfully and urgently implement this Agreement, as well as the ECOWAS Roadmap to which they have all signed up to.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations reaffirm their commitment to continue to closely follow all political developments and to support ECOWAS in its efforts to ensure a swift resolution of the protracted crisis in Guinea-Bissau, and stand ready to employ additional measures, should the situation warrant it.

Declaração conjunta da União Africana e das Nações Unidas sobre a Guiné-Bissau

O presidente da Comissão da União Africana, Moussa Faki Mahamat, e o secretário-geral das Nações Unidas, António Guterres, expressam sua preocupação com a prolongada crise política na Guiné-Bissau, apesar das múltiplas oportunidades oferecidas aos principais interessados ​​políticos para chegar a um arranjo consensual. Os dois líderes criticam as ações que estão a ser tomadas por aqueles que procuram obstruir e evitar uma resolução da crise.

Condenam as recentes medidas tomadas pelas autoridades nacionais para evitar que o Partido Africano para a Independência da Guiné e Cabo Verde (PAIGC) reúna e realize o seu Congresso, incluindo a ordem dada aos serviços de segurança nacional para evacuar e fechar a sede do partido. Apelam a todas as autoridades relevantes para que respeitem rigorosamente os direitos internacionais dos direitos humanos e direito humanitário e removam imediatamente todas as restrições ao direito à reunião pacífica, à participação política e à liberdade de expressão.

O Presidente da Comissão da União Africana e o Secretário Geral das Nações Unidas subscrevem plenamente as recentes decisões sobre a Guiné-Bissau tomadas pela Autoridade dos Chefes de Estado e de Governo da Comunidade Económica dos Estados da África Ocidental (CEDEAO) à margem da Cimeira da União Africana em Adis Abeba, Etiópia, em 27 de janeiro, e aprovada pela 30ª Sessão Ordinária da Assembleia de Chefes de Estado e de Governo da União Africana em 29 de janeiro de 2018 e saúda o comunicado emitido pela missão ministerial da CEDEAO que visitou a Guiné-Bissau entre 31 de janeiro e 1 de fevereiro. Eles apoiam as medidas tomadas pela CEDEAO contra "obstrucionistas políticos" no país. Reiteram o seu apoio à centralidade do Acordo de Conacri que, entre outras coisas, prevê a nomeação de um primeiro-ministro consensual e solicita aos principais interessados ​​políticos que implementem de forma fiel e urgente o presente Acordo, bem como o Roteiro da CEDEAO que todos subscreveram.

O Presidente da Comissão da União Africana e o Secretário-Geral das Nações Unidas reafirmam o seu empenho em continuar a acompanhar de perto todos os desenvolvimentos políticos e apoiar a CEDEAO nos seus esforços para assegurar uma rápida resolução da crise prolongada na Guiné-Bissau e Pronto para empregar medidas adicionais, caso a situação o justifique.