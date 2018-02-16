16 Feb 2018

Inclusive Education in Guinea-Bissau: Aicha and the joy of inclusion

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
Published on 16 Feb 2018
© M MOREIRRAS / HI
Ten-year-old Aicha lives in Guinea-Bissau. She is energetic, fearless, and always on the move; running, playing, climbing as though life has no barriers. While at school, she's the life of the playground at recess.

So it’s hard to believe that only two years ago, Aicha wasn’t attending school at all. Difficulties with her vision and sensitive skin as a result of albinism meant that her parents felt it was best for her to stay at home. She interacted mainly with her family and lacked the confidence to make friends. That is, until she met Humanity & Inclusion.

Our team runs a multi-national project across West Africa to make sure that children like Aicha can attend school and build relationships with other children. We provide support to schools and teachers so that they can adapt their facilities and teaching methods, as well as help families to see the benefits of education for children with disabilities.

Thanks to these interventions, Aicha is now completing her second year of primary school and is thriving. She loves math and learning to write, but most of all she loves to sing and to play!

Humanity & Inclusion ensures that 70,000 vulnerable children and children with disabilities can access their right to an education.

The inspiring image of Aicha and her friends was awarded first prize in the IDDC (International Disability and Development Consortium) photo contest and will be exhibited in Brussels from the 12th of February as part of European Disability and Development Week, 2018.

