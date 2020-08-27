Guinea-Bissau: WHO strengthens expertise to fight COVID-19

Four international health experts, recently-recruited by WHO, have started their work supporting the government of Guinea-Bissau to combat and effectively respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The multidisciplinary team of experts in the areas of logistics, infection prevention, control and management will work on strengthening hospitals’ capacity with covid-19 treatment centres and other health structures as well as building capacity among health technicians in areas linked to COVID-19.

The team has extensive experience in emergencies such as Ebola and has worked on the COVID-19 response in other countries in the region such as Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

WHO’s regional office recruited the team of consultants as part of its ongoing efforts to support the Government of Guinea-Bissau, providing it with technical, material and financial resources to fight COVID-19.

The team joins a larger number of international technical experts including WHO staff from other countries and consultants recommended by WHO to support the COVID-19 emergency response in Guinea-Bissau.