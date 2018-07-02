Guinea Bissau - Storm (DG ECHO, Media, Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2018)

Following a storm in Guinea Bissau last week, three people were reportedly killed and some 800 families displaced. The government has activated an emergency mobile number through which victims can call to report and register their cases.

A response team lead by the national Civil Protection, with the support of the national Red Cross, is in place. Post-disaster assessments are conducted to analyse the needs of the affected population. According to preliminary findings, assistance is required in terms of shelter, food and non-food items for about 11 000 affected people.