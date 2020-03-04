Guinea-Bissau: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report analyses public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) mainstreaming in Guinea-Bissau, as part of UNDRR’s programme “Building Disaster Resilience to Natural Hazards in sub-Saharan African Regions, Countries and Communities”. It does this through a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) analysis, which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to provide an account of public financial resources mobilized and invested for DRR in the country. The analysis is based on national budget data and records from the financial years 2015 to 2018.

Key findings

• Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Guinea-Bissau have not explicitly marked DRR in their programmes and activities, and the public investment program (PIP) is the only component of the current national budget detailed enough for an evaluation of its DRR elements. By applying the OECD DAC DRR policy marker to the PIP, this research identified 55 programmes related to DRR in seven ministries.

• The estimated annual expenditure on DRR-related programmes averaged at $4.1 million over the four-year period, which is equivalent to 14.5% of the PIP and 5.1% of the national budget. This comprised activities that explicitly targeted DRR, which averaged at $645,000 (2.3% of the PIP), and activities that indirectly benefitted DRR, which averaged at $3.5 million (12.3% of the PIP).

• The proportion of the DRR budget committed to pre-disaster activities was 30.3% of the PIP marked as “principal” DRM, and 83.5% of the PIP marked as “significant” DRM (see section 4.1 for a definition of these terms). In contrast, post-disaster activities were 69.7% of principal DRM marked PIP, and only 16.5% of the significant DRM marked PIP.

• The social sector had the highest share of expenditure on DRR (62.8% of the total significant marked PIP and 58.4% of the total principal marked PIP). This was driven mostly by expenditure of the Ministry of Education on principal DRR and by the Ministry of Public Health on significant DRR.