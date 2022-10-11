Guinea-Bissau - Fill the Nutrient Gap (April 2022)

Key findings from the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis in Guinea-Bissau

In the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis in Guinea-Bissau, crop diversification, improved agricultural practices and social protection interventions were examined alongside nutrition-specific interventions targeting vulnerable individuals. The aim was to understand the impact that each could have on improving nutrition and food security in Guinea-Bissau. An integrated approach to addressing the country’s nutrition challenges will be necessary to see a positive shift in nutrition outcomes.