Guinea-Bissau: Critical Corporate Initiative: Climate Response Analysis for Adaptation (December 2021)

Key Messages

Context

Guinea-Bissau is a low-income, food-deficit country with significant development challenges and high vulnerability to climate change. High levels of poverty, political instability, a general absence of employment opportunities, and a lack of basic services especially in rural areas dominate the socioeconomic profile of the country. The adaptive capacity of the largely poor and food-insecure rural population is low, yet climate change impacts already manifest in increasing occurrences of droughts, flooding, and waterlogging. To better respond to and anticipate the needs of the local population under current and future arising climate challenges, the present report provides an assessment of future projections of climate change impacts on food and nutrition security and vulnerability indicators and elaborates recommendations for climate adaptation response programming for World Food Programme (WFP) operations in four livelihood zones (LZs): the eastern highlands (LZ1), northeastern plains (LZ2), northern coastal zone (LZ3), and southern coastal zone (LZ4).