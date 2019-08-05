05 Aug 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Guinea-Bissau 5-August-2019

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Late arrival of rains delayed planting of 2019 cereal crops

  • Slightly above-average production gathered in 2018

  • Increasing cereal import requirements

  • Overall satisfactory food security situation

Late arrival of rains delayed planting of 2019 cereal crop

Seasonal rains started late in June, delaying planting operations of maize, millet and sorghum, for harvesting from September. However, abundant rains since mid-June contributed to replenish soil moisture and favoured seed germination and plant establishment. Planting operations for rice, the major cereal crop produced in the country, are underway and will be completed by August. The harvest is expected to be completed in January.

The conditions of natural pasture coverage are satisfactory and rains have filled the main water points at optimal levels across the country. Due to the abundance and diversification of biomass, the animal body condition is satisfactory. The health situation remains overall stable.

Slightly above-average production gathered in 2018

Despite some localized flooding in June 2018 and Fall Armyworm attacks on the maize crop, the 2018 national cereal production was estimated at 224 000 tonnes, about 5 percent above the five-year average. Production has been increasing steadily over the past few years due to the support from the Government and its development partners, including PADES (South Economic Development Support Project) in the south and PDCV (Rice Value Chain Development Project) in the east of the country, that contributed to increase the area cultivated with cereals.

Increasing cereal import requirements

Over 45 percent of the national cereal utilization in the country is covered by imports. Rice accounts for about 80 percent of the import requirements, followed by wheat, which accounts for about 15 percent. Despite the above-average domestic production obtained in 2018, import requirements for the 2018/19 (November/October) marketing year are forecast at 140 000 tonnes, allowing traders to replenish their food stocks.

Satisfactory food security situation

The overall food situation is satisfactory across the country. However, continued assistance is needed for the most vulnerable population. According to the March 2019 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 2 500 people (out of 1.07 million) are estimated to be in need of food assistance up to August 2019, with a decrease from 5 000 food insecure in June-August 2018.

