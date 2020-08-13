Guinea-Bissau
Developments in Guinea-Bissau and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea Bissau - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/105)
Attachments
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2458 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) until 28 February 2020 and requested that I report every six months on the situation in Guinea-Bissau and on progress made in the implementation of the resolution. The report also provides an update on key political, security, human rights, gender and socioeconomic developments in Guinea-Bissau since my report of 19 August 2019 (S/2019/664), as well as on progress in the United Nations transition process ahead of the drawdown and closure of UNIOGBIS.
During the reporting period, I appointed Rosine Sori-Coulibaly (Burkina Faso) as my Special Representative for Guinea-Bissau and Head of UNIOGBIS, effective 25 August. She assumed her duties in Bissau on 5 September. I also appointed Mamadou Diallo (Guinea) as my Deputy Special Representative for Guinea-Bissau and Resident Coordinator, effective 14 October. He assumed his duties in Bissau on 9 November.