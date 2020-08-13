Developments in Guinea-Bissau and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea Bissau - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/105)

The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2458 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) until 28 February 2020 and requested that I report every six months on the situation in Guinea-Bissau and on progress made in the implementation of the resolution. The report also provides an update on key political, security, human rights, gender and socioeconomic developments in Guinea-Bissau since my report of 19 August 2019 (S/2019/664), as well as on progress in the United Nations transition process ahead of the drawdown and closure of UNIOGBIS.