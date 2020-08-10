Developments in Guinea-Bissau and the activities of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/755)

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2512 (2020), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) until the closure of the mission on 31 December 2020. The report provides updates on key political, security, human rights, gender and socioeconomic developments in Guinea-Bissau since my report of 6 February 2020 (S/2020/105). It also provides updates on the status of implementation of the UNIOGBIS mandate, as well as on progress in the United Nations transition process ahead of the drawdown and closure of the mission.

II. Major developments

2 . Since my previous report, Guinea-Bissau has witnessed a protracted electoral dispute, including a legal challenge that was submitted to the Supreme Court over the results of the run-off presidential election of 29 December 2019. While the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) facilitated the resolution of the political impasse, the functioning of State institutions was considerably hampered. The security and human rights situation deteriorated owing to the involvement of the military in the political crisis. There were reports of arbitrary acts of detention, intimidation and threats against perceived opponents, including journalists. Fears of a resurgence in drug trafficking emerged, including in response to the reported return of indicted trafficking suspects and the replacement of officials of anti-trafficking agencies. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the restrictions imposed to curtail its spread have added to the fragile socioeconomic conditions. At the same time, UNIOGBIS continued with the implementation of the United Nations transition plan, with the exit of the mission envisaged by 31 December 2020.