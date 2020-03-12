Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the political situation in Guinea-Bissau

Presidential elections took place in Guinea-Bissau on 24 November and 29 December 2019. The process has yet to be finalised and all sides should respect the legal and constitutional framework to resolve the post electoral crisis. The parties should give priority to dialogue and refrain from any unilateral action that could further exacerbate tensions.

In this regard, it is important that Guinea-Bissau’s defence and security forces do not interfere in the process and that ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau, ECOMIB, ensures the security of state institutions and organs.