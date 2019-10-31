Concerned by Impact of Presidential Decrees in Guinea-Bissau, Secretary-General Calls on Stakeholders to Follow Existing Arrangements until November Election

SG/SM/19836

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with serious concern the unfolding developments in Guinea-Bissau following the decrees issued on 28 and 29 October by President José Mario Vaz dismissing the Government and appointing a new Prime Minister. He calls on all political stakeholders to abide by the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regarding the governance arrangements in Guinea-Bissau until the presidential election on 24 November and reiterated in the ECOWAS communiqué of 29 October.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the holding of a peaceful, credible and transparent presidential election on 24 November and urges all stakeholders to exercise their civic duty.

The Secretary-General was also saddened to learn of the death of one person reportedly following a demonstration on 26 October. He looks forward to the prompt conclusion of the independent inquiry announced by the Ministry of Interior into the circumstances and consequences of the demonstration.