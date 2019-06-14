Communique of the 855th meeting of the PSC on the situation in Guinea Bissau, held on 11 June 2019

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 855th meeting held on 11 June 2019, on the situation in Guinea Bissau,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.2(DCCC)], adopted at its 800thmeetings held on 10 October 2018 on the situation in Guinea Bissau, which reiterated the AU’s readiness and determination to spare no efforts in supporting Bissau Guinean to overcome the challenges facing them in the preparations for the legislative and presidential elections in 2019, in the implementation of the Conakry Agreement;

Noting the statements by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Brima Patrick Kapuwa, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of June 2019 and by the Director of Peace and Security Department, Dr. Admore Kambudzi, on behalf of the Commissioner for Peace and Security, as well as the briefing made by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Guinea Bissau, Ambassador Ovidio Pequeno; also noting the statements made by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, the Hon. Joao Ribeiro Butiam Co, and by the representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU);

Reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with the Bissau Guinean people in their aspirations and efforts towards the implementation of the 2016 Conakry Agreement and Bissau Roadmap.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: