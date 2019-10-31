The Chairperson of the AUC expresses concern about the Situation in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and fully supports the efforts of ECOWAS

Addis Ababa, 30 October 2019: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses his deep concern regarding the latest developments in the political situation in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, particularly following the Presidential Decree No. 12/2019 of 28 October 2019 dissolving of the Government, and the ensuing reactions.

The Chairperson reiterates his support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and fully upholds its position expressed in the ECOWAS communiqué issued on 29 October 2019.

The Chairperson reiterates the support of the African Union to the relevant decisions of the 55th session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, particularly to maintain the Government emanating from the Legislative elections of 10 March 2019, whose Roadmap focuses on the organisation of the Presidential election on 24 November 2019.

The Chairperson calls upon all the political actors in Guinea Bissau to respect the ECOWAS decision and honour the commitments made in this regard. He encourages them to favour dialogue and consultation in order to find a favourable outcome to the present crisis.