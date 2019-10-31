31 Oct 2019

The Chairperson of the AUC expresses concern about the Situation in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and fully supports the efforts of ECOWAS

Report
from African Union
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original

Addis Ababa, 30 October 2019: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses his deep concern regarding the latest developments in the political situation in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, particularly following the Presidential Decree No. 12/2019 of 28 October 2019 dissolving of the Government, and the ensuing reactions.

The Chairperson reiterates his support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and fully upholds its position expressed in the ECOWAS communiqué issued on 29 October 2019.

The Chairperson reiterates the support of the African Union to the relevant decisions of the 55th session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, particularly to maintain the Government emanating from the Legislative elections of 10 March 2019, whose Roadmap focuses on the organisation of the Presidential election on 24 November 2019.

The Chairperson calls upon all the political actors in Guinea Bissau to respect the ECOWAS decision and honour the commitments made in this regard. He encourages them to favour dialogue and consultation in order to find a favourable outcome to the present crisis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.