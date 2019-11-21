The 896th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on the situation in Guinea Bissau

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 896th meeting held on 18 November 2019, on the situation in Guinea Bissau,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.2(DCCC)], adopted at its 800th meeting held on 10 October 2018, in which Council reiterated the AU’s readiness and determination to spare no efforts in supporting the people of Guinea Bissau to overcome the challenges facing their country in the preparations for the legislative and presidential elections in 2019, in the implementation of the Conakry Agreement, as well as the Press Release issued by the Chairperson of the AU Commission on 30 October 2019; also recalls Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCLV], adopted at its 855th meeting held on 11 June 2019, which, inter alia, decided to dispatch the PSC Troika, which visited Guinea Bissau from 16 to 19 June 2019; further recalls Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXCII)], adopted at its 892nd meeting held on 6 November 2019, in which Council reiterated the imperative of all political actors to respect the Constitution of Guinea Bissau;

Recalling the Communique of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) held on 8 November 2019, in Niamey, Niger;

Noting the opening statement made by the Permanent Representative of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Rachid Benlounes, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of November 2019, and the briefing made by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Guinea Bissau, H.E. Ambassador Ovidio Pequeno; also noting the statements made by the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Honorable Dr. Ruth Monteiro, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Niger, H.E Ambassador Zakariaou Adam Maiga, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the ECOWAS;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people of Guinea Bissau in their aspirations and efforts towards the implementation of the 2016 Conakry Agreement and Bissau Roadmap.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: