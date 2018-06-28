Women play a key role in rescue, reconstruction and resilience after volcanic eruption in Guatemala

Thousands of Guatemalans recently lost their homes in the eruption of Volcán de Fuego, and many victims have sought refuge at temporary shelters. María Ohong, resident of El Porvenir, and a victim of the disaster herself, is working to help others who have lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods. UN Women has supported a government-run shelter at the Escuela Mendez Montenegro in Alotenango, where women like Ohong have organized themselves to ensure equitable distribution of relief items and protection for women and girls.

Ohong and her family are staying at the Alotenango shelter, along with 465 other victims of the disaster, of whom 214 are women. Some of the women have organized themselves to ensure equitable distribution of relief items. For instance, recently Ohong assisted with the distribution of feminine hygiene kits provided by UN Women among the shelter residents. In addition to the kits, UN Women has supported the shelter through continuous monitoring of the facility and the provision of female-only spaces for appropriate protection and services for women and girls.

On 16 June, UN Women Country Representative, Adriana Quiñones, and the Regional Adviser for Peace, Security and Humanitarian Action of UN Women, Alma Pérez, visited the shelter to meet with women survivors and community leaders to better understand their needs and priorities. "Protection and opportunities must be generated for women, since they have unique challenges in these contexts, said Alma Pérez, adding, “Women are also the actors of change in times of emergency and humanitarian crisis.”

For 33-year-old Magdalena Sutamul, who has also volunteered to organize and assist women in the shelter, keeping women occupied with productive tasks is important right now. “What we need are tasks that contribute to our personal development, such as handcraft workshops and first aid for women," she says, adding: “This disaster leaves us in extreme poverty, so to get out of here, for me the most important thing now is to find sources of special credit.”

María Ohang is also aware of the bigger challenges looming ahead. She has become a strong advocate for building community resilience: “We need to have plans for the future when we leave [the shelter], because our autonomy, economy and ability to collectively organize depends on it. Only then can we recompose our communities and fight for our development and a decent life. We do not want this reality to immerse us in more poverty, we want to move forward.”

In the coming weeks, UN Women plans to deliver more assistance, based on women’s needs and priorities. It is also developing a tailored guidance for shelter and service providers that includes gender perspectives across various sectors in humanitarian action, such as education, protection, nutrition, food security, governance and gender-based violence prevention.