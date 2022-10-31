WFP Guatemala Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers
USD 643,851 cash-based transfers made
USD 18.7 m six months (October 2022– March 2023) net funding requirements representing 39% of total
25,018 people assisted* in September 2022
*Preliminary figures
Operational Updates
- WFP Guatemala welcomed Executive Director, David Beasley, and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Lola Castro, on 13 and 14 September. During the visit, the Executive Director met with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and visited the Chiquimula department.
- WFP delivered unconditional cash-based transfers to 19,000 beneficiaries, including 10,000 women and girls, in six departments affected by the lean and rainy seasons.
- WFP trained 1,100 beneficiaries and government workers on healthy nutrition practices and nutrition governance across seven departments. WFP’s nutrition brigades in Quetzaltenango, Zacapa and El Progreso departments, reached 1,500 people in September. WFP is preparing to launch additional brigades in the Alta Verapaz department.
- WFP trained 3,600 beneficiaries in five departments on income diversification, climate resilience, entrepreneurship and gender. As of September 2022, 9,400 smallholder producers have been insured against climate risks in seven departments.
- On 22 September, WFP joined a meeting organized by Partnership for Central America, the World Bank, TechnoServe and Ministries of Agriculture to coordinate and scale-up microinsurance initiatives in the Northern Triangle.
- WFP’s climate financing team also participated in conferences in Georgia and Las Vegas, as well as the 4th LAC Regional Dialogue Platform on Anticipatory Actions, jointly with WFP regional colleagues, the Food and Agriculture Organization and ECHO, held in Guatemala on 28 and 29 September.
- Two hundred and ten beneficiary schools in six departments started using the School Feeding Mobile Application. WFP trained 500 parents, smallholder producers, school staff and government workers on its use. WFP welcomed a World Bank consultant supporting the scale-up of the Application.
- On top of the three service provision contracts supporting the Government’s basic grains reserves, regular food assistance programme and Super Cereal Plus provision, WFP Guatemala is preparing to respond to the Government’s additional demands for logistics assistance in the context of the rainy season.